Entertainment

Meditate With Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Details the Morning Meditation She Does Every Day

Published on October 21, 2025

Alicia Keys
Source: Gary Gershoff/WireImage / Getty

Alicia Keys shared her insights on making time for oneself at the Making Space: Wellness Day event. Keys emphasized the importance of designing one’s life to prioritize self-care and encouraged attendees to carve out moments for themselves. She recounted her own journey of learning to meditate and creating a morning routine that includes silence, deep breathing, and setting intentions for the day. Keys highlighted the significance of affirmations and journaling as tools for self-care and reflection. Ultimately, she stressed the importance of claiming time for oneself and embracing moments of solitude and self-care.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">✨ &quot;To live fully is to recognize the beauty of the now, unburdened by the past or the future.&quot; – James Baldwin<br><br>Life can feel like it’s on fast-forward, but what if we could slow it down? The secret lies in presence, putting the phone down, stepping into the sunlight, sitting… <a href="https://t.co/y70Osgb7wr">pic.twitter.com/y70Osgb7wr</a></p>&mdash; Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) <a href="https://twitter.com/aliciakeys/status/1876315472049709517?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2025</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

