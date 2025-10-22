Listen Live
Lifestyle

Sylvester Turner Belongings To Be Sold

Sylvester Turner Belongings To Be Sold And Alum Wipes Out Student Debt

Estate Sales will sell off Turner's personal collection and Alvin ISD alum helps wipe out student lunch debt

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sylvester Turner
Source: Sylvester Turner / Radio One

Many items that once belonged to former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are being sold off this weekend. Town and Country Estate Sales will sell off Turner’s personal collection at its southwest Houston auction house. The inventory includes awards and plaques, furniture, paintings, rare books, African art, portraits of Turner, Italian suits and shirts, and other clothing items, including Turner’s Astros, Rockets and Texans baseball caps. The sale takes place at Town and Country Estate Sales on Renwick near Bissonnet from Friday through Sunday.

Full-circle moment: Alvin ISD alum helps wipe out student lunch debt

Former Alvin ISD student, Kelechi Iroegbu, launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay off $17,000 in student lunch debt in the district. Iroegbu, who struggled with lunch money as a child, aims to boost students’ self-confidence by helping them afford meals. Alvin ISD officials are grateful for Iroegbu’s efforts, calling him a “lunch angel.” Iroegbu’s generosity extends to founding the Cougar Closet at the University of Houston and raising funds for charity through Twitch streams. His message is simple: “If you can spread a little bit of love, come on, spread it.”

3 Bible-Based Series Crack Prime Video’s Top 10

Bible-themed entertainment has gained popularity on Prime Video, with three Bible-centered TV series ranking in the Top 10 in the U.S. The Chosen Adventures, House of David, and The Chosen have captured viewers’ attention. The Chosen Adventures, an animated series, follows a girl who encounters Jesus in Galilee. House of David continues the story of David’s rise to power and friendship with Jonathan. The success of these series highlights the flourishing of faith-based storytelling on streaming platforms.

Related Tags

Bible David GoFundMe Houston Radio One Sylvester Turner Turner

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

BUCCANEERS VS RAIDERS
Entertainment

Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Majic Under The Stars
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Majic Under The Stars

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Drake
Entertainment

Drake Reunites With Ex Sophie To Celebrate Adonis’ Birthday

News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close