‘Sinners’ Returns To Theaters

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s horror film “Sinners” is set to return to theaters for a limited engagement starting on Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween. The re-release will allow audiences to experience the film in premium formats like Imax 70MM and Imax screens. Starring Jordan in dual roles as twins Smoke and Stack, the film explores themes of Delta Blues, culture, religion, and folklore while incorporating supernatural elements. “Sinners” has not only been a box office success but has also inspired scholarly discussions and analysis through “The ‘Sinners’ Movie Syllabus.”

