Listen Live
Movies

‘Sinners’ Returns To Theaters

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s 'Sinners' returns to theaters for a spooky-season encore

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Sinners" European Premiere – VIP Arrivals
Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s horror film “Sinners” is set to return to theaters for a limited engagement starting on Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween. The re-release will allow audiences to experience the film in premium formats like Imax 70MM and Imax screens. Starring Jordan in dual roles as twins Smoke and Stack, the film explores themes of Delta Blues, culture, religion, and folklore while incorporating supernatural elements. “Sinners” has not only been a box office success but has also inspired scholarly discussions and analysis through “The ‘Sinners’ Movie Syllabus.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

BUCCANEERS VS RAIDERS
Entertainment

Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Majic Under The Stars
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Majic Under The Stars

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Drake
Entertainment

Drake Reunites With Ex Sophie To Celebrate Adonis’ Birthday

Sean Diddy Combs & Day 26
Entertainment

Diddy Lawyers Appealing His Conviction And Sentence

News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close