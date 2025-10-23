National Horror Movie Day And More

Source: simonkr / Getty

National Horror Movie Day

Another sign that spooky season is upon us arrives today in the form of National Horror Movie Day. So grab your popcorn, a blanket and whatever else you need to get you through a good scary movie. “Variety” has a list of what it says are the top 100 horror films of all time. “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” takes the top spot as what the publication calls one of the very few horror movies that possesses “the quality of a true nightmare.” Speaking of possession, coming in second is “The Exorcist.” Third on this list is Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” followed by “Jaws” and “Rosemary’s Baby.”

TV Talk Show Host Day

Today is National TV Talk Show Host Day. It’s observed annually on Johnny Carson’s birthday. The “King of Late Night Television” hosted NBC’s “The Tonight Show” for 30 years prior to his death in 2005 at the age of 79.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

The Drug Enforcement Administration, in collaboration with nearly 4,000 law enforcement partners across the country, will host the 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At nearly 4,000 collection sites throughout the United States, 122 collection sites in New York State, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day encourages Americans to safely and anonymously dispose of unnecessary, expired, and unused prescription medications to help prevent prescription drug misuse and reduce the potential for accidental overdoses and poisonings.

“Prescription drugs may be legal, but they are still powerful – and can present significant risk to those in your household,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Join in the DEA’s National Take Back Day to lessen community risk from drug abuse and keep Americans safe!”

“DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects our shared commitment to protecting the American people from drug-related harm,” said DEA Administrator Terrance Cole. “This effort brings together law enforcement, public health, and communities in a unified mission – keeping homes safe, preventing the misuse of prescription drugs before it starts, and saving lives. Every prescription drug turned in represents one less opportunity for tragedy and one more act of protection for our families and neighborhoods.”