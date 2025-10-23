Listen Live
Movies

National Horror Movie Day And More

A list of what are the top horror films of all time. 

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Caucasian Couple Experiencing Intense Movie Moment in Cinema
Source: simonkr / Getty

National Horror Movie Day

Another sign that spooky season is upon us arrives today in the form of National Horror Movie Day.  So grab your popcorn, a blanket and whatever else you need to get you through a good scary movie.  “Variety” has a list of what it says are the top 100 horror films of all time.  “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” takes the top spot as what the publication calls one of the very few horror movies that possesses “the quality of a true nightmare.”  Speaking of possession, coming in second is “The Exorcist.”  Third on this list is Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” followed by “Jaws” and “Rosemary’s Baby.” 

U.S. Tennis Open - September 12, 1987
Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

TV Talk Show Host Day

Today is National TV Talk Show Host Day.  It’s observed annually on Johnny Carson’s birthday.  The “King of Late Night Television” hosted NBC’s “The Tonight Show” for 30 years prior to his death in 2005 at the age of 79.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Saturday 

The Drug Enforcement Administration, in collaboration with nearly 4,000 law enforcement partners across the country, will host the 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

At nearly 4,000 collection sites throughout the United States, 122 collection sites in New York State, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day encourages Americans to safely and anonymously dispose of unnecessary, expired, and unused prescription medications to help prevent prescription drug misuse and reduce the potential for accidental overdoses and poisonings. 

“Prescription drugs may be legal, but they are still powerful – and can present significant risk to those in your household,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Join in the DEA’s National Take Back Day to lessen community risk from drug abuse and keep Americans safe!”

“DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects our shared commitment to protecting the American people from drug-related harm,” said DEA Administrator Terrance Cole. “This effort brings together law enforcement, public health, and communities in a unified mission – keeping homes safe, preventing the misuse of prescription drugs before it starts, and saving lives. Every prescription drug turned in represents one less opportunity for tragedy and one more act of protection for our families and neighborhoods.”

Related Tags

Americans Attorney General Johnny Carson NBC United States

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

BUCCANEERS VS RAIDERS
Entertainment

Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

Sylvester Turner
Lifestyle

Sylvester Turner’s Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House

Majic Under The Stars
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Majic Under The Stars

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Drake
Entertainment

Drake Reunites With Ex Sophie To Celebrate Adonis’ Birthday

Sean Diddy Combs & Day 26
Entertainment

Diddy Lawyers Appealing His Conviction And Sentence

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close