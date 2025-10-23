Source: General / Radio One

In a story that sounds more like a late-night comedy sketch than a police report, a Travis County corrections officer has been fired and charged after allegedly trading fried chicken wings for cash inside the jail.

Authorities say 25-year-old Amos Nyanway was caught providing the tasty contraband to an inmate in exchange for money — a deal that apparently wasn’t worth the mess it made. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the discovery came while investigators were actually looking into a different matter on August 21.

And yes.. it really was chicken wings.

Nyanway was placed on administrative duty during the investigation and officially fired on October 14. He had worked for the sheriff’s office since June 2023, but his career in corrections has now gone up in smoke (and maybe hot sauce).

Sheriff Sally Hernandez didn’t mince words, calling the act “a foolish decision” and emphasizing that contraband of any kind won’t fly, even if it’s lemon pepper.

As of October 14, Nyanway is now sitting in the same Travis County Jail he once helped guard. Introducing contraband into a correctional facility is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Looks like the officer’s wing delivery days are officially over easy.

Texas Corrections Officer Busted For Smuggling Chicken Wings to Inmate was originally published on theboxhouston.com