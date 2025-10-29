Listen Live
New Busta Rhymes Song

Busta Rhymes Pays Tribute To D'Angelo With Heartfelt New Song "Magic"

Published on October 29, 2025

D'Angelo & Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes pays tribute to the late R&B legend D’Angelo on a new track called “Magic,” rapping over D’Angelo’s classic Voodoo track “One Mo’Gin.” Busta recalls meeting D’Angelo while working with A Tribe Called Quest and praises his music and impact on the culture. The song was released via Okayplayer, co-founded by Questlove, a close friend and collaborator of D’Angelo. Busta reflects on his friendship with D’Angelo and the significance of his music, emphasizing his unique ability to blend past influences with new innovations. Tributes to D’Angelo have poured in from various artists and public figures following his recent passing after a battle with cancer.

