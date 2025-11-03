Listen Live
D’Angelo’s Celebration of Life Set

D'Angelo Private Funeral Happened This Past Weekend

Published on November 3, 2025

D'Angelo

A private celebration of life for D’Angelo will be held in Richmond, Virginia, featuring performances by The Roots, Stevie Wonder, and John Mayer, with a tribute letter from Barack Obama. The event will be family-centered and closed to the public, with a public memorial planned for 2026. D’Angelo’s impact on music, particularly in soul and R&B, is widely acknowledged, and his music continues to resonate with fans. The service will be an emotional affair, with The Roots playing a significant role in honoring the late singer. D’Angelo’s music and spirit will endure as a lasting legacy in the music world.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

