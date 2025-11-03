D’Angelo’s Celebration of Life Set
A private celebration of life for D’Angelo will be held in Richmond, Virginia, featuring performances by The Roots, Stevie Wonder, and John Mayer, with a tribute letter from Barack Obama. The event will be family-centered and closed to the public, with a public memorial planned for 2026. D’Angelo’s impact on music, particularly in soul and R&B, is widely acknowledged, and his music continues to resonate with fans. The service will be an emotional affair, with The Roots playing a significant role in honoring the late singer. D’Angelo’s music and spirit will endure as a lasting legacy in the music world.
Soul Legend D’Angelo Was Laid To Rest Saturday, Surrounded By Loved Ones And Fans Honoring His Timeless Legacy. His Soulful Voice And Influence On Music Will Live Forever. 🕊️🎶💔 RIP.— Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) November 2, 2025
