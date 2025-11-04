Listen Live
Operation Santa Is Back

The annual initiative connects kids and families in need

Published on November 4, 2025

African american Santa Claus in red costume smiles and holds a huge bag with gifts behind his back near to the Christmas tree
Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

The U.S. Postal Service today kicked off the 2025 season of USPS Operation Santa, inviting children and families across the country to begin writing and sending letters to Santa Claus. The beloved program, now in its 113th year, connects letter writers with generous individuals and organizations who help fulfill their holiday wishes.

Beginning today, individuals and families can submit letters following program guidelines available at USPSOperationSanta.com. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 6 to be eligible for adoption and fulfillment. This year, participants now have the option to fulfill wishes from multiple people within a single household by adopting a family letter.

“For more than a century, USPS Operation Santa has brought communities together to make the holidays brighter,” said Sheila Holman, USPS marketing vice president. “Each year, we receive far more letters than we have adopters, and this year we want to change that – especially by encouraging participants to adopt family letters, which makes it possible to fulfill the wishes of an entire household at once.”

The Postal Service is also making it easier than ever for participants to fulfill holiday wishes. The USPS Operation Santa online gift catalog — introduced last year to streamline the fulfillment and shipping experience — will feature a significantly expanded selection with thousands of items. When letter adoption opens on Nov. 17, adopters will be able to shop and ship conveniently and directly from the online catalog.

For more information and full program guidelines, including important dates and details on how to write a letter or participate by fulfilling a letter, visit USPSOperationSanta.com.

Related Tags

Santa Claus

