Verizon Cuts 15% of Workers

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Verizon Communications is set to cut 15,000 jobs in the U.S., the largest reduction in its history, as part of a cost-reduction drive led by CEO Dan Schulman. The cuts, representing 15% of the workforce, will include direct layoffs and converting retail stores to franchises. The move aims to streamline operations and reverse recent performance declines amid increasing competition in the wireless and home-internet markets. Schulman emphasizes the need for a simpler, leaner business model to address subscriber losses and improve competitiveness.

