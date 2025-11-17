Listen Live
Business & Economy

Verizon Cuts 15% of Workers

Verizon to Cut 15,000 Jobs in Largest Layoff Ever

Published on November 16, 2025

Verizon To Cut 15 Percent Of Workforce
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Verizon Communications is set to cut 15,000 jobs in the U.S., the largest reduction in its history, as part of a cost-reduction drive led by CEO Dan Schulman. The cuts, representing 15% of the workforce, will include direct layoffs and converting retail stores to franchises. The move aims to streamline operations and reverse recent performance declines amid increasing competition in the wireless and home-internet markets. Schulman emphasizes the need for a simpler, leaner business model to address subscriber losses and improve competitiveness.

