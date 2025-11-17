Polk Street Closure in East Downtown

Source: marekuliasz / Getty

Polk Street in east downtown Houston will be closed from Monday until January for construction work. The westbound lanes at Emancipation Avenue will be closed through January 2026 to accommodate roadway work by the East Downtown TIRZ No. 15 and the Texas Department of Transportation. Motorists can use Dallas St or Lamar St as detours to Chartres Street. A bike lane detour will be implemented, redirecting cyclists north on Emancipation Avenue.