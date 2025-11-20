Study Says First Kiss Happened 16 Million Years Ago

Source: Inti St Clair / Getty

A new study claims the first kiss happened at least 16-million years ago. The study published Wednesday claims the practice of pressing lips together likely began with primates, and then Neanderthals. Scientists call it “oral-oral contact with some movement of the lips – mouthparts and no food transfer,” and say its evolutionary function remains unclear but it appears to be a display of affection between genders. Researchers at Oxford University say they have also seen the behavior in certain bears, birds and insects.

Cambridge Dictionary Word Of The Year Is “Parasocial”

Cambridge Dictionary says its 2025 word of the year is “parasocial.” The British English language dictionary defines parasocial as “a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know,” including fictional characters and artificial intelligence. The word has been around since 1956, but Cambridge says it became popular this year as a way to describe how Taylor Swift fans felt about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. The word is also being used to describe concerns over the relationships that some people have with A.I. chatbots.

Golden Toilet Sold At Auction For Millions

An 18-karat gold toilet will have a new owner after it sold for over 12-million dollars in an auction on Tuesday. The 223-pound toilet, dubbed “America,” was first built in 2016 and is one of three pieces crafted by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan. According to the Guggenheim Museum, the fully functional toilet was made to be commentary on the “ever-increasing divide between the wealthy and the poor” in the U.S. It was reportedly sold to billionaire hedge fund manager and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen in 2017. A twin to the auctioned 18-karat gold toilet was placed on display at the Guggenheim Museum in New York and reportedly offered to President Trump during his first term in the White House.