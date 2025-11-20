Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Study Says First Kiss Happened 16 Million Years Ago

Scientists call it "oral-oral contact with some movement of the lips

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

African couple fixing healthy meal in modern kitchen
Source: Inti St Clair / Getty

A new study claims the first kiss happened at least 16-million years ago.  The study published Wednesday claims the practice of pressing lips together likely began with primates, and then Neanderthals.  Scientists call it “oral-oral contact with some movement of the lips – mouthparts and no food transfer,” and say its evolutionary function remains unclear but it appears to be a display of affection between genders.  Researchers at Oxford University say they have also seen the behavior in certain bears, birds and insects.

FL School District Pulls Merriam Dictionary Among Other Books, Citing DeSantis Signed Law
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Cambridge Dictionary Word Of The Year Is “Parasocial”

Cambridge Dictionary says its 2025 word of the year is “parasocial.”  The British English language dictionary defines parasocial as “a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know,” including fictional characters and artificial intelligence.  The word has been around since 1956, but Cambridge says it became popular this year as a way to describe how Taylor Swift fans felt about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.  The word is also being used to describe concerns over the relationships that some people have with A.I. chatbots. 

This picture taken in Hong Kong 24 Febru
Source: MIKE CLARKE / Getty

Golden Toilet Sold At Auction For Millions

An 18-karat gold toilet will have a new owner after it sold for over 12-million dollars in an auction on Tuesday.  The 223-pound toilet, dubbed “America,” was first built in 2016 and is one of three pieces crafted by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan.  According to the Guggenheim Museum, the fully functional toilet was made to be commentary on the “ever-increasing divide between the wealthy and the poor” in the U.S.  It was reportedly sold to billionaire hedge fund manager and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen in 2017.  A twin to the auctioned 18-karat gold toilet was placed on display at the Guggenheim Museum in New York and reportedly offered to President Trump during his first term in the White House. 

Related Tags

America New York President Trump Taylor Swift U.S.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Boy is Mine Tour Houston
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Passes to See Brandy & Monica Dec. 7!

Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Entertainment

Ne-Yo To Make Broadway Debut

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: Release Yourself Was A D.J.’s Delight!”

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Accused of Skin Bleaching ?!?

hc031124transpoprojects
Local

One Of The Largest TxDOT Projects Through Downtown

Entertainment

Rickey Hosts Live Drive to Help Families Hit by SNAP Cuts & Shutdown

Entertainment

Brandy & Ray J Reunite On Stage for Heartfelt Moment Amid Family Drama

2024 National Urban League Whitney M. Young, Jr. Awards Gala
Politics

VOTE: Roland Martin: “Our Haters Are Checked In”!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close