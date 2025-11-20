Recall Alert on Kia K5

Source: VCG / Getty

Kia America is recalling over 250,000 vehicles in the US due to a fuel tank issue that could lead to a fire risk. The affected vehicles include 2021-2024 Kia K5 models. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that a damaged check valve could allow air to enter the fuel tank, causing it to expand and contact hot exhaust components. Owners will be notified in January 2026, and Kia dealers will conduct inspections and replace the valves and damaged fuel tanks for free. Drivers may notice symptoms like a popping sound from the fuel tank area, dashboard check engine lights, or rough vehicle performance. The cause of the problem is currently under investigation.

