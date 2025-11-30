What’s Americans’ Most-Used Social Media Site?

Source: AoZaaStudio / Getty

A recent survey by Pew Research revealed that YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram are the most popular social media platforms, with Twitter trailing behind. YouTube is the most widely used platform among teens and young adults, with TikTok gaining popularity among the younger demographic. The survey also found a decline in X users, while Reddit has seen an increase in users. WhatsApp usage has also increased, with Truth Social, Bluesky, and Threads being the least popular platforms for young people. The survey was conducted among 5,022 U.S. adults between February and June.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Americans are more likely to visit Facebook and YouTube daily than other sites. Smaller shares are daily users of TikTok or X. <a href="https://t.co/oM3BaMmuIc">https://t.co/oM3BaMmuIc</a> <a href="https://t.co/aurGCUS5N2">pic.twitter.com/aurGCUS5N2</a></p>— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) <a href="https://twitter.com/pewresearch/status/1992994275093516305?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 24, 2025</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js