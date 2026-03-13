KLASSIC KUTS: “Say Ughhh! The Groove That Started It”

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

If hip-hop’s early 1980s had a party starter anthem, The Masterdon Committee’s “Funkbox Party” would be it. This track doesn’t just invite you to move — it commands it with that infectious call-and-response energy and that old-school funk box groove that feels like the heartbeat of a block party under neon lights.

Hailing from Harlem’s 147th Street, The Masterdon Committee was assembled by Harlem DJ Donnell “Master Don” Martin and boasted MCs like Pebbly Poo, Gangster Gee, Keith KC, Boo Ski, and Johnny D — a crew representing diversity and raw street energy at a time when hip-hop was still defining itself.

“Funkbox Party,” released on Enjoy Records in 1982, became a New York winter anthem, spinning in clubs and parks alike with its crisp 808-style beats, handclaps, and crowd chants that feel like a live cipher on wax. The lyrics are pure celebration: “Listen for the beatbox… c’mon and clap to the funky beat!” which propelled dancers of all ages to the floor and injected early hip-hop with its signature party vibe.

Pebbly Poo’s verses stand out as an early example of a strong female voice in shows dominated by men — spitting confident lines over that funk box groove before women MCs became household names and one of the first female MCs on wax.

The song also left a footprint well beyond the ’80s club scene. Its infectious chants were sampled years later by artists like Master P and appeared in tracks by others, proving that “Funkbox Party” wasn’t just a moment — it was a movement.

The Masterdon Committee never blew up like some of their contemporaries, but “Funkbox Party” remains a testament to the creativity and joy of hip-hop’s formative years — the kind of record that makes you throw your hands in the air like ya just don’t care and remember exactly why you fell in love with this culture in the first place.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – The Masterdon Committee – Funkbox Party. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta