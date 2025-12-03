Midlife Exercise Helps Battle Dementia

Source: Natasha Neal / Natease Photography

New research suggests that exercise in midlife could help lower the risk of dementia. A study published this month in the JAMA Network Open said having the highest levels of physical activity in midlife and late life was tied to a 41 to 45 percent lower risk of dementia. The research defines midlife as the ages of 45 to 64, while later life was ages 65 to 88. A 2022 study found that people who walked nearly four-thousand steps per day lowered their dementia risk by 25 percent. Using a bike instead of a car, bus or train for transportation has been linked to a 19 percent lower risk of dementia and a 22 percent reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

New Poll Shows Americans Turning On College Degrees

A new poll is suggesting most Americans no longer see four-year college degrees as worth the cost. The new NBC News poll shows only one-third of registered voters agreed with the statement that a four-year degree is “worth the cost because people have a better chance to get a good job and earn more money over their lifetime.” Nearly two-thirds agreed with the opposing statement, that a four-year degree is “not worth the cost because people often graduate without specific job skills and with a large amount of debt to pay off.”

Scientists May Have Detected Lightning On Mars

Scientists believe they have detected lightning on Mars, but it’s not like the lightning found here on Earth. In research published this week in the journal Nature, scientist described the Mars lightning as “mini-lightning” that’s more like the static electricity shocks you feel when you touch something metal. Dozens of instances of the “mini-lightning” were captured by a microphone on NASA’s Perseverance rover. They mostly occurred during dust devils and dust storms. In an article accompanying the study, one scientist noted new instruments will need to be sent to Mars to verify the findings.