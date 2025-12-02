Rihanna On Her Latest Achievement, “God Didn’t Forget Me.”

Source: (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) / (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Rihanna’s 2016 album ANTI has made history as the first album by a Black female artist to spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, featuring hits like “Work” and “Love on the Brain,” has sold 10 million copies in the US and received over 5 billion streams. This milestone has led to a 20% increase in vinyl reissue sales, boosting revenue for Roc Nation, which now has a market value exceeding $1 billion. Rihanna recently shared pictures and videos of her baby boy, born in May, delighting fans and supporters on social media.

Rihanna celebrated Barbados’ 59th year of independence

Rihanna celebrated Barbados’ 59th year of independence and 4th year as a republic, sharing nostalgic images on Instagram and congratulating her homeland. The Grammy-winning artist’s message drew thousands of reactions from fans and Barbadians worldwide, highlighting her role as the island’s cultural ambassador. Barbados marked the occasion with parades, festivals, and community events, showcasing its resilience and achievements on the global stage. The nation’s economic growth, driven by tourism and business services, reflects its high standard of living and international standing as a leading voice for Small Island Developing States.

A$AP Rocky Named Chanel Ambassador, Stars With Margaret Qualley In Michel Gondry’s Promo

A$AP Rocky has collaborated with Chanel for a new short film released on November 30, 2025, coinciding with his appointment as the luxury house’s new ambassador. Directed by Michel Gondry and starring Margaret Qualley, the film features a dreamy score by Le Motel and follows a surreal journey of Rocky proposing to Qualley in dramatic fashion. The project serves as a prelude to Chanel’s upcoming Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, who has named celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Ayo Edebiri as new ambassadors. In 2025, Rocky has expanded his ventures beyond music, starring in films like Highest 2 Lowest and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, co-launching the fashion label VLONE, and serving as creative director for Puma F1 and Ray-Ban.