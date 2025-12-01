Muni Long Says She Has To Leave The Tour

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long has announced her departure from Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine Tour” due to a persistent health crisis related to her battle with lupus. The chronic condition has made it unsafe for her to continue the demanding tour schedule, despite efforts to return to the stage. Industry peers, including Monica and Tyrese, have shown support for Long’s decision to prioritize her health, highlighting the importance of self-care in the face of physical challenges. The announcement has sparked an outpouring of love and understanding from fellow artists and fans.