Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 2, 2025
Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see.
Accused Gunman, Ramanula Lockinwal.
The story involving the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolf has been developing. Terrorism and intelligence expert Malcolm Nance joined Reverend Mark Thompson on “Make It Plain” to discuss the case against the accused gunman, Ramanula Lockinwal. Nance raised critical questions about the investigation, particularly concerning the suspect’s movements. He pressed law enforcement for answers on whether the suspect traveled across the country by car and, if so, demanding to know, “so where’s the vehicle?” Nance’s analysis provides a deeper look into the questions that still surround this case.
The Democratic Party is Showing Momentum
Democrats are showing unexpected signs of momentum. After a tough start to the year with losses in Congress and at the White House, the party is gaining ground in special elections. In four recent special House races, Democratic candidates have outperformed their 2024 margins by an average of 16 points. This trend is fueling hope that they can narrow the Republican majority. All eyes are now on Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, where early voting numbers suggest a favorable environment for Democrat Afton Bain in her race against Republican Matt Van Epps this Tuesday.
Valuable Financial Advice
CPA to the stars, Katrina Kraft, shared a crucial tax deduction that many S Corp owners overlook. Kraft explained that for your company to deduct your health insurance premiums, it must either pay for or reimburse the costs before December 31. Crucially, this amount must be reported in box 1 of your W2, not in boxes 3 or 5. When done correctly, this allows you to deduct the premiums on your personal tax return, which can significantly lower your taxable income and lead to substantial savings.
