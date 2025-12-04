Michael Jackson Museum Coming

Source: JOE KLAMAR / Getty

A museum dedicated to the life and art of Michael Jackson is in development on the Côte d’Azur, with a unique collection of his artwork set to be showcased. The project, announced by the Jackson family, aims to offer an immersive experience into Jackson’s creative world, featuring approximately 120 of his drawings, paintings, and sculptures. Jermaine Jackson revealed the family’s ambition during a Christmas Grand Gala in Monaco, with plans for an initial exhibition of Jackson’s works in 2027 before the museum officially opens its doors. The museum, spearheaded by Jackson Family Legacy Investments, will highlight Jackson’s diverse artistic interests and personal universe, including collaborations with renowned artists like Andy Warhol.