Kandi Burruss Shares A Vulnerable Message Amid Divorce From Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's divorce announcement surprises fans.

Kandi shares her inner turmoil despite maintaining a strong public facade.

Mama Joyce's doubts about Todd's intentions resurface after the divorce.

News of Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s divorce sent shockwaves around the Internet. Fans of the celebrity couple and business owners were shocked to learn they had split. According to TMZ, the divorce was a “long time coming.” Kandi recently took to social media to share how, she may be smiling on the outside, she’s struggling with the heartbreak on the inside. And staying booked and busy is how she copes. She posted a carousel of images with caption, “This is what I look like when I’m going through something. I show up for my family, I show up for my friends, I show up to handle my business, & I show up with a smile all while on the inside I’m emotionally broken. In every pic of this video I was internally dealing with something life changing that most of the people in the pics with me had no clue of my inner stress & sadness. This is not being fake. This is just how I deal with things. I internalize and deal with it alone.”

She went on to call herself a the “poster child for the saying ‘check on your strong friend because you never know what they are going through.'”



Kandi Burrus And Todd Tucker Divorce

After their divorce announcement, Kandi’s mom Mama Joyce immediately began trending with fans who remember how she doubted Todd’s intentions with her daughter from day one. It didn’t help that Todd had reportedly requested primary custody of their children because of Kandi’s work schedule. USWeekly reported, Todd claimed Kandi’s work obligations “will continue to require her to be away from the children for at least the next several months.” However, he praised Kandi as a mother but would want custody “in the hopefully unlikely event” that they are unable to reach a custody deal, he will be seeking primary physical custody, joint legal custody and final decision-making authority.”

Kandi and Todd share two children together, son Ace and daughter Blaze.

“[Tucker] wishes to make clear that he recognizes [Burruss] as a loving and capable parent and remains sincerely hopeful that prior and continued discussions between the parties will bring full resolution of all matters.”

He is also allegedly “questioning” their prenuptial agreement. Todd also claimed he was pressured to sign a prenuptial agreement without his legal counsel present, to which Kandi seemingly shared a clip from the RHOA episode when she encouraged to call his legal counsel or call off the wedding.

Despite the impending divorce, Todd spent Thanksgiving with the family though he was left out a family photo. Kandi clarified any misconceptions before they could arise. “Before anyone assumes anything Todd came earlier to eat with us but he wasn’t there for the pic. He was not left out or anything like that.”

Todd also shared that he was struggling with the divorce in a social media post. While none of the parties involved have confirmed the reason for their split, there are rumors circulating Todd allegedly engaged in inappropriate conversation with another woman.

Kandi Thanks Fans

After her vulnerable post, Kandi thanked fans for checking in on her. We’re sending you love and strength, Kandi.

