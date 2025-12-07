Janice Combs Refutes Allegations of Child Abuse

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Janice Combs, mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has criticized Netflix’s docuseries The Reckoning for distorting her family history, denying claims of abuse and strained relationships with her son. She refuted allegations made in the series, including those by a childhood friend and a former executive, calling them misleading and false. Netflix has defended the production, stating that the accusations are untrue and emphasizing that the series was not influenced by past conversations with Sean Combs. The conflicting narratives between family members and filmmakers have turned The Reckoning into a controversial part of the story it aimed to portray.