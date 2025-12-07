Listen Live
Entertainment

Janice Combs Refutes Allegations of Child Abuse

Sean Combs’ Mother Slams Netflix Docuseries for ‘False’ Abuse Claims

Published on December 7, 2025
Comments

Sean Combs Sentenced At New York Court For Two Prostitution Charges
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Janice Combs, mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has criticized Netflix’s docuseries The Reckoning for distorting her family history, denying claims of abuse and strained relationships with her son. She refuted allegations made in the series, including those by a childhood friend and a former executive, calling them misleading and false. Netflix has defended the production, stating that the accusations are untrue and emphasizing that the series was not influenced by past conversations with Sean Combs. The conflicting narratives between family members and filmmakers have turned The Reckoning into a controversial part of the story it aimed to portray.

