The Best Rappers In Movies Over The Years

Hip-hop’s influence on cinema is undeniable, with rappers-turned-actors making significant contributions to the film industry. From early hip-hop films like “Wild Style” and “Beat Street” to modern blockbusters, rappers like Queen Latifah, Tupac, and LL Cool J have showcased their acting skills. Notable performances include Queen Latifah’s role in “Set It Off” and Tupac’s portrayal of Bishop in “Juice.” The article highlights the impact of hip-hop culture on the big screen and celebrates the best movie performances from rappers over the years.

50 Cent says Diddy’s Kids Almost Appeared in Docuseries

Rapper-filmmaker 50 Cent says he spoke with one of Diddy’s children about appearing in the docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.” He told US Weekly at least one of Diddy’s sons was interested in showing his own perspective. The rapper said the reason he made the docuseries was because he doesn’t have the fear that others have towards Diddy. According to Deadline, the docuseries garnered 21-point-eight million views in its first week on Netflix.

The Game Claims Title of ‘King of West Coast’ Over Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube

In a recent interview on “Club Shay Shay,” The Game confidently declared himself as the best rapper from Compton and the entire West Coast. He dismissed the idea of any Top 5 West Coast rapper list that didn’t include him, challenging the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, YG, and Ice Cube. The Game’s bold statement solidifies his belief in his own talent and place in hip-hop history. Fresh off the release of his Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Game’s reasoning is simple … he studied past greats such as Cube and Snoop to elevate his own classic albums … and was on hand for the torch-passing ceremony to K. Dot during the “Not Like Us” rapper’s come-up. They may sound like fightin’ words, but Game says he’s about that life, and his fellow West Coasters are agreeing with him.