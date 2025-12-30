FIFA President Defends World Cup Ticket Prices

Source: DeFodi Images / Getty

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the high ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup by highlighting the record demand for tickets, with over 150 million requests received. He emphasized that most of the proceeds from the tournament will support soccer development worldwide. Prices for the tournament range from $140 to $8,680, with special $60 tickets available for followers of participating countries. The ongoing ticket sales window will close on Jan. 13, with no advantage given to those who apply earlier.