Gospel Legend Richard Smallwood Dies

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Renowned gospel singer Richard Smallwood, known for hits like “Total Praise” and “I Love the Lord,” has passed away at the age of 77 due to kidney failure. Smallwood, a talented vocalist, pianist, and songwriter, founded “The Richard Smallwood Singers” and was nominated for multiple Grammy awards. His music has been covered by artists like Destiny’s Child and Whitney Houston. Tributes poured in from the music industry and beyond, praising Smallwood’s musical genius and the legacy he leaves behind. He is survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and godchildren.