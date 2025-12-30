Listen Live
Gospel Legend Richard Smallwood Dies

People Remember Gospel Legend Richard Smallwood After Death at 77

Published on December 30, 2025
BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Show
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Renowned gospel singer Richard Smallwood, known for hits like “Total Praise” and “I Love the Lord,” has passed away at the age of 77 due to kidney failure. Smallwood, a talented vocalist, pianist, and songwriter, founded “The Richard Smallwood Singers” and was nominated for multiple Grammy awards. His music has been covered by artists like Destiny’s Child and Whitney Houston. Tributes poured in from the music industry and beyond, praising Smallwood’s musical genius and the legacy he leaves behind. He is survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

