Beware of Jury Duty Scam

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is cautioning the public about a scam where callers impersonate law enforcement officers to extort money by claiming individuals have missed jury duty. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez warns that these calls are fraudulent and emphasizes that the office will never demand payment for missed jury duty or request personal or financial information over the phone. Residents are advised to report any suspicious calls to the HCSO and to share this warning with others to prevent them from falling victim to the scam.