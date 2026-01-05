Listen Live
Close
Local

Beware of Jury Duty Scam

Harris County warns of jury duty scam targeting residents

Published on January 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Judge Gavel and Scales of Justice on Desk in Law Library Representing Legal System
Source: spawns / Getty

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is cautioning the public about a scam where callers impersonate law enforcement officers to extort money by claiming individuals have missed jury duty. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez warns that these calls are fraudulent and emphasizes that the office will never demand payment for missed jury duty or request personal or financial information over the phone. Residents are advised to report any suspicious calls to the HCSO and to share this warning with others to prevent them from falling victim to the scam.

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close