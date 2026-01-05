Tyler Loop Blitzed On Social Media After Missing Game-Winning Field Goal & Mike Tomlin’s Weird Gender Joke

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Football is known as a game of inches, but those inches turned into feet during Sunday night’s Week 18 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both teams were battling it out for a playoff spot, and with that much on the line, it ended in a pretty dramatic fashion.

The Steelers were up 26-24, and with the clock expiring, the Ravens’ rookie kicker, Tyler Loop, launched a 44-yard field goal attempt, but it went wide right, completely missing the mark.

So the 10-7 Steelers, led by Aaron Rodgers, will move on and clinch the AFC North, as Lamar Jackson’s 8-9 Ravens are sent packing back to Maryland.

The Ravens started off dominating the game, with an early 38-yard touchdown throw to Devontez Walker in the first quarter. Paired with the extra point by Loop and another field goal in the second quarter, the first half ended with them up 10-3.

But the Steelers came out reinvigorated in the third quarter, adding 10 points, thanks to a running touchdown and a field goal, to take the lead 13-10.

Still, Jackson came back with two explosive Zay Flowers touchdowns in the fourth quarter for 50 and 64 yards.

The Steelers had a running touchdown of their own, which lessened the gap, but Calvin Austin III missed the kick, leaving the score at 26-24. That’s when Loop had the chance to achieve any kicker’s dream with a game-winner, but failed to do so, making for an emotional end to the Ravens’ season.

Head coach John Harbaugh was even seen comforting Loop as they walked through the tunnel, and his teammates told him to hold his head.

“I feel for Tyler. I just told him to keep his spirits up, deal with it tonight, and then tomorrow the sun rises again,” Derrick Henry said.

The Steelers were also questioned about the pivotal kick when the media tried to play the “what if” game, and head coach Mike Tomlin had an unforgettable quotable when asked to pontificate.

“You know how it is, if my aunt had male parts, she’d be my uncle,” he quipped.

With the heartbreaking loss just minutes ago, Jackson was even asked about his future with the Ravens as well as Harbaugh’s as coach.

“You’re asking me about next year,” Jackson said. “I’m so caught up in what just happened tonight. I can’t focus on that right now, I just told you. Like he asked me, ‘Are you stunned?’ I’m stunned right now, and I’m still trying to process what’s going on. I know we lost, but what the … you know?”

See how social media is reacting to the Steelers’ playoff berth and the chain of events set off by Loop’s miss below.