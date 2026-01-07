Listen Live
Health

New Federal Dietary Guidelines

White House releases new dietary guidelines encouraging Americans to limit highly processed foods

Published on January 7, 2026
White House daily press briefing
Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Trump administration has released new federal dietary guidelines, advising Americans to limit processed foods and refined carbohydrates, and to focus on whole foods like fruits and vegetables. The guidelines also recommend incorporating healthy fats, prioritizing protein-rich meals, and consuming full-fat dairy without added sugars. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made nutrition policy a key focus of his Make America Healthy Again agenda. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are updated every five years, with this latest update reflecting current nutritional recommendations.

