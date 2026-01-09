2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!
The big announcement is finally here! Ever since RodeoHouston teased Cody Johnson as the artist for the final day of the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – less than two weeks after 2025’s rodeo concluded – Houston has been waiting for the reveal of this year’s rodeo concert lineup!
While we know CoJo will be joined by special guests Jon Pardi and Randy Houser on the rodeo’s last day, there were still 20 dates unaccounted for; not anymore! Here is the full lineup for the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo:
Monday, March 2 – Opening Day
Riley Green
Tuesday, March 3
J Balvin
Wednesday, March 4 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day
Rascal Flatts
Thursday, March 5
Russell Dickerson
Friday, March 6 – Black Heritage Day
Lizzo
Saturday, March 7
Dwight Yoakam
Sunday, March 8
Forrest Frank
Monday, March 9 – First Responders Day
Luke Bryan
Tuesday, March 10
Megan Moroney
Wednesday, March 11 – Community Day
Creed
Thursday, March 12 – Volunteer Appreciation Day
Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 13
Shaboozey
Saturday, March 14
Kelly Clarkson
Sunday, March 15 – Go Tejano Day
Pepe Aguilar
Monday, March 16
Cross Canadian Ragweed
Tuesday, March 17
The Red Clay Strays
Wednesday, March 18
Koe Wetzel
Thursday, March 19
Lainey Wilson
Friday, March 20
Parker McCollum
Saturday, March 21
Tim McGraw
Sunday, March 22
Cody Johnson, featuring special guests Jon Pardi and Randy Houser
