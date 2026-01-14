Listen Live
The 25 Most-Attended Rodeo Concerts of All Time

Published on January 14, 2026
Rodeo Houston - Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the biggest cultural events in Texas and one of the largest rodeos in the world, blending livestock competitions, carnival attractions, food festivals, and blockbuster concerts that draw hundreds of thousands to NRG Stadium every spring. With total event attendance routinely topping 2.5 million visitors across its multi-week run, the concert series is a major draw on its own, with audiences that rival major festival crowds.

While Bun B’s RodeoHouston performances were some of the most talked-about and culturally significant nights in recent history, they did not make the official Top 25 attendance list due to how the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tracks concert records. The rankings are based strictly on paid stadium attendance, and Bun B’s shows, which featured a lineup of artists, are categorized differently than single-headliner concerts. Despite packed stadium visuals and massive crowds across NRG Park, his paid attendance totals reportedly fell just short of the razor-thin cutoff needed to crack the Top 25, which often comes down to a few hundred tickets. While not reflected in the rankings, Bun B’s impact remains undeniable, helping cement Houston hip-hop as a core part of the rodeo’s modern legacy.

For 2026, RodeoHouston runs March 2 – 22, featuring headliners across country, pop, rock, and Latin genres. Big names include Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Creed, Lizzo (her hometown debut), Rascal Flatts, and Cody Johnson closing the season.

Below is a rundown of the 25 most-attended individual RodeoHouston concerts of all time, ranked by paid attendance at NRG Stadium — the biggest crowds ever to pack the rodeo’s rotating stage.

RankYearArtist(s)Attendance
12024Jonas Brothers75,600
22024Los Tigres del Norte75,595
32019Los Tigres del Norte75,586
42019Cardi B75,580
52018Garth Brooks75,577
62018Calibre 5075,565
72017Siggno (double bill with Banda el Recodo)75,557
72017Banda el Recodo (double bill with Siggno)75,557
82016Los Huracanes del Norte (double bill)75,508
82016Banda Los Recoditos (double bill)75,508
92015La Arrolladora Banda El Limón (double bill)75,357
92015La Maquinaria Nortena (double bill)75,357
102013Los Invasores de Nuevo León (double bill)75,305
102013Julión Álvarez (double bill)75,305
112013Luke Bryan75,242
122013Blake Shelton75,238
132014Pesado (double bill with Banda MS)75,224
132014Banda MS (double bill with Pesado)75,224
142013Pitbull75,217
152014Maroon 575,214
162013Bruno Mars75,177
172015Brad Paisley75,167
182019Kane Brown75,122
192016Luke Bryan75,082
202014Luke Bryan75,078
212015Ariana Grande75,068
222014Usher75,067
232014Blake Shelton75,054
242024Nickelback75,036
252017Luke Bryan75,033

