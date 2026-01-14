LeBron James Quotes HOV

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

LeBron James made history in 2026 by playing two back-to-back games for the first time, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Atlanta Hawks after a loss to the Sacramento Kings. In a video shared by ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, James emphasized his commitment to the game and setting an example for his teammates and the younger generation. With an impressive performance, James scored 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists, surpassing Kobe Bryant on an all-time Lakers record list with 61 30-point double-doubles. At 41-years-old, James continues to excel on the court and show no signs of slowing down.