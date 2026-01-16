Listen Live
Verizon Apologies For Outage

Verizon offering account credit for 10-hour outage

Published on January 15, 2026
Verizon llega a Hilliard
Source: Verizon llega a Hilliard / Verizon

Verizon users in the Upstate area experienced a 10-hour outage on Wednesday, disrupting phone service for personal and business users. The company has apologized and offered a $20 account credit to affected users. The outage was attributed to a software issue and not a cyber-attack. Upstate agencies reported dropped emergency service calls during the blackout. Technology expert Phil Yanov emphasized the need for a deeper explanation from Verizon and suggested alternative ways to stay connected during outages.

