Houston Faces Possible Winter Weather As Cold Weekend Approaches

Houston is under a Weather Impact Alert as forecasters monitor the potential for winter weather heading into the upcoming weekend. While the system is still several days away, early forecast models are showing enough signs of concern to give residents a heads up for Saturday into Sunday. Confidence remains low at this point, but the overall pattern suggests conditions that could support winter precipitation across the Houston area if everything lines up.

Meteorologists are watching the possibility of rain transitioning into ice and snow across parts of Houston and the surrounding region. This setup does not guarantee winter weather, but it does include the necessary ingredients for it to develop. Cold air is expected to push into Southeast Texas while moisture remains in place, increasing the risk during the overnight and early morning hours when temperatures are typically at their coldest.

Even along the Gulf Coast, overlapping cold air and moisture can produce winter precipitation under the right circumstances. For Houston, the greatest concern appears to be late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Forecast guidance suggests temperatures could dip into the upper 20s by Sunday morning, with a potential low near 29 degrees, while daytime highs may only reach the 40s.

Colder air is expected statewide, with parts of North Texas possibly dropping into the teens, underscoring how widespread this cold outbreak could be. Forecast models show areas shaded in pink over portions of the Houston area, signaling where rain could transition into ice. In those zones, a winter mix could develop that includes ice pellets and freezing rain, which could create slick roads and hazardous conditions if the forecast trends continue.