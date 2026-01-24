The 12 Biggest Ice and Winter Storms in Texas History

Mild winters make Texas ill-equipped to handle ice and snow, causing power outages, travel chaos, and economic losses.

February 2021's deep freeze devastated the state, highlighting the severe impacts of these rare but devastating events.

Historical records show Texas has endured numerous crippling winter storms, underscoring the state's vulnerability to extreme cold.

Winter weather events like ice and snow storms are exceptionally rare in Texas, a state better known for mild winters and blazing summers. Most years pass with little more than a few cool days, and even when cold fronts sweep through, they typically bring temperatures just below freezing for a short time rather than prolonged subfreezing conditions. Because the state’s infrastructure, homes, and utilities are not built for extended cold, even a moderate freeze can cause outsized disruption to daily life. Houston and other Gulf Coast cities in particular rarely see significant snow or ice, making each such event a novelty for residents and forecasters alike.

When ice and snow do arrive they can be devastating. Even light accumulations of freezing rain can turn roads into hazards and knock down tree limbs and power lines, leading to power outages and travel chaos. In more severe events, widespread ice and snow have crippled communities, disrupted transportation networks, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses. The impacts are often most acute for vulnerable populations, including seniors, children, and people without reliable heating, underscoring just how unprepared much of Texas is for sustained winter extremes.

Perhaps no winter storm in recent memory illustrates Texas’s vulnerability like the February 2021 deep freeze, which brought days of subfreezing temperatures across the entire state. Millions lost power and water for several days, and the cascading infrastructure failures contributed to significant loss of life and economic damage. While rare relative to other weather threats in Texas, these ice and snow events leave an outsized mark when they occur.

The 12 Biggest Ice and Winter Storms in Texas History

February 2021 – Statewide Winter Freeze (Winter Storm Uri): A historic deep freeze enveloped all of Texas, causing massive power outages, infrastructure failure, at least 246 deaths, and estimated economic losses of tens of billions of dollars. December 1983 Ice Storm – North Texas: Extensive ice accumulation paralyzed parts of North Texas; severe cold and ice caused widespread damage (specific financial loss figures are limited). December 7, 2013 Winter Storm – North Texas: Ice-laden tree limbs and power lines snapped, leaving up to 275,000 customers without power and causing over $30 million in insured residential losses (not including vehicles or roads). January 2011 Snow and Ice Events – Central and North Texas: Multiple snow and sleet events impacted large areas with significant accumulations, disrupting travel and services (detailed loss figures not widely published). January 12–13, 1985 Snowstorm – West and South Central Texas: Record snowfall brought up to 15 inches, especially around San Antonio and Rio Grande areas, disrupting communities (economic loss data sparse). Great Blizzard of 1899 – Statewide: One of the coldest events in U.S. history with plunging temperatures across Texas; non-modern loss estimates are limited but historically significant. February 1895 Snowstorm – Coastal and Southeast Texas: Extraordinary snowfall up to 20–30 inches near the upper Gulf Coast, immobilizing communities long unaccustomed to snow. January 30, 1949 Snowstorm – South and Central Texas: Heavy snow with notable impacts in San Antonio and surrounding areas; records include extreme cold and travel disruption. March 20–21, 2010 Snowstorm – Central and East Texas: Significant snowfall spread across Central Texas, leading to travel challenges and localized disruptions. February 1, 2010 Sleet and Snow – North Texas: Heavy sleet transitioned to substantial snow, creating hazardous travel and local service interruptions. January 9–10, 2011 Snow Event – Northeast Texas: Several inches of snow fell with ground cover lasting for days in some areas, disrupting routines. Various Severe Cold Events (1989, 2003, 2006, 2008): Periodic outbreaks of extreme cold and freezing rain that strained power infrastructure and caused assorted local impacts, though detailed loss and fatality data vary.