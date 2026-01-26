Listen Live
Spring Forward Arrives Early

Daylight saving time 2026 starts on earliest date possible

Published on January 26, 2026
Americans will lose an hour of sleep on March 8, 2026, as daylight saving time begins earlier than usual. The debate over abolishing this practice intensifies as federal law mandates the time change on the second Sunday in March. Several bills in Congress address the issue, with some proposing permanent daylight saving time and others giving states the choice. While public opinion leans towards extended evening daylight, health experts recommend sticking to standard time for better sleep patterns. If Congress fails to act, Americans will need to adjust their clocks again on November 1, 2026, continuing the biannual time changes indefinitely.

