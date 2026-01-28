Listen Live
Keurig Recalls Coffee Pods

More than 80K Keurig coffee pods recalled over labeling error

Published on January 27, 2026
US SEC Fines Keurig Dr. Pepper On Inaccurate K-Cup Recycling Claims
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall of over 80,000 McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup pods due to a labeling error that may result in the pods containing regular, full-caffeine coffee. The recall, initiated on December 6, 2025, involves approximately 960 cartons, each containing 84 pods, and was classified as a Class II recall by the FDA. The affected coffee was sold in California, Indiana, and Nevada, and can be identified by specific batch and material numbers. While the coffee itself is not unsafe to drink, consumers are advised to discard the pods or return them for a refund or replacement, especially if monitoring caffeine intake.

