NASA Readies Historic Moon Rocket Launch

Four astronauts are currently in quarantine as they prepare for the first NASA moon mission in 54 years. The crew for Artemis II includes Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist 1 Christina Hammock Koch, and mission specialist 2 Jeremy Hansen. The mission is set to launch between February 5–11, 2026, with the crew aiming to establish a long-term presence on the Moon for science and exploration. This mission marks the first time in over 50 years that humans will fly to the vicinity of the Moon, with the crew representing the first woman, first person of color, and first Canadian on a lunar mission. NASA plans to use innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface and eventually send astronauts to Mars.