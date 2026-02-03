Reality AV: MJ’S Biopic, Sherri Shepard Show Ends and More

Source: Angela Weiss / Getty

The new trailer for the Michael Jackson biopic has been released, featuring Jaafar Jackson as the iconic singer. The film showcases Michael Jackson’s life on and off-stage, including his early solo career performances. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic also stars Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Kat Graham, and Miles Teller. “Michael” is set to hit theaters on April 24, offering audiences a closer look at the legendary entertainer’s story.

Sherri’ Daytime Talk Show Canceled After Four Seasons

Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, “Sherri,” will end after its fourth season due to changes in the daytime television landscape. The cancellation, announced by production company Debmar-Mercury, is not a reflection of the show’s quality or Shepherd’s talent. The final episodes are expected to air this fall, following the decision to end “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “Sherri,” which premiered in 2022, featured celebrity interviews and comedic segments and had primary affiliation with Fox TV stations. The future of daytime talk shows remains uncertain as the industry continues to evolve.

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Eddie Murphy’s Son and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Are Having a Baby

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, are expecting their first child together. The couple recently announced the news on Instagram with photos of Jasmin’s baby bump. Eddie and Martin have not commented on the happy news yet. Eric and Jasmin got engaged in November 2024 after debuting their relationship in mid-2021. Jasmin is Martin’s daughter from his first marriage, while Eddie has 10 children from five relationships.