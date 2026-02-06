Listen Live
Business & Economy

Pizza Hut Downsizes

Pizza Hut is closing hundreds of locations across the country

Published on February 6, 2026
Wales Daily Life 2025
Source: Matthew Horwood / Getty

Pizza Hut is set to close approximately 250 underperforming restaurants in the U.S. in the first half of 2026 as part of a strategic turnaround effort. Yum! Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, announced the closures during its Q4 2025 earnings call. The move is part of the Hut Forward program, which includes targeted closures, marketing support, and modernization initiatives. Despite a 1% decline in global same-store sales in 2025, Pizza Hut International showed promise with a 1% increase in same-store sales. The closures are part of a trend in the restaurant industry, with other chains like Darden Restaurants, Wendy’s, and Jack in the Box also announcing closures of underperforming locations.

