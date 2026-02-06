Journalist Janerika Owens Owned The Seahawks Media Day With Her Undeniable Beauty And Style

Janerika Owens, a qualified sports journalist, gains attention for her fashionable looks during interviews and events.

Young Black women in sports media are challenging the traditional expectations around appearance and personal style.

Owens faced criticism for her stylish outfits, but her supporters argue that appearance does not diminish one's professional abilities.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Janerika Owens is going viral for showing up to work in a heather gray short suit and floor-length dress that snatched up all of our edges. She posted herself in the first fit with the simple caption “Seahawks Media Day.”

The fashionable and qualified journalist paired the striking fit with silver heels, fluttery eyelashes, a pixie cut, and taupe eye shadow. She accessorized with a simple thin chain.

Later, footage of her rocking a dove gray look while interviewing Jalen Hurts blew up as social media gagged at her undeniable beauty.

Who Is Janerika Owens?

We love a baddie with a brain!

Owens is a sports reporter who has a degree from the illustrious Clark Atlanta University. That is the HBCU that turned out Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Owens’ fellow sports journalist Bomani Jones.

Owens covers sporting events in the National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association. She has also been widely recognized for her work covering college football.

Before she graduated, she interned with the Atlanta Hawks. She worked at Baller Alert previously.

She has been recognized as one of the top HBCU alumni voices in the digital space.

Who Are Her Peers?

There is a group of young Black women proving that you don’t need to be dowdy to be a respected reporter in the sports space. Previously, the sidelines were exclusively full of ill-fitting suits and bad wigs.

Women felt like they couldn’t express themselves at work in sports, the way they could in music or movies.

These days, that is changing.

Faces like Taylor Rooks, Amina Smith, and Malika Andrews are showcasing their personal style alongside their journalistic skills.

They have credentials, taste, and personality.

How To Get The Look?

Short suits have been gaining in popularity in recent years. Owens’ look proves that they’re not going anywhere. This isn’t the first time Owens has mastered a look in the public eye. She stays on trend by murdering the monochromatic and slaying in long skirts.

In 2023, she went viral for slaying in a white collared dress that complemented her frame. It was cute and classy.

How Are People Reacting To Her Viral Fit?

Owens received a bit of hate about her outfit choices. Discourse popped off, featuring the same old respectability politics nonsense. People were criticizing her for showing off her beauty with an outfit from this decade, as if that made her less qualified. It was predictable misogynoir.

Young sports reporters are no less informed about the events that they cover because they are dressed stylishly.

If the 300,000 Black women pushed out of the workplace recently have taught us anything, it’s that it doesn’t matter how we show up, people will assume we are unworthy of being there anyway. We might as well be as cute and confident as we want to be.

The Janerika Owens slander? Yea, we won’t tolerate it over here.

