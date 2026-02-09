Listen Live
Close
Sports

What Happens To All The Losers’ Super Bowl Merch?

For the past 12 years, the NFL has repurpose unsellable apparel from the Super Bowl

Published on February 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
Source: Scott Boehm / Getty

After the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl, merchandise declaring them champions flooded the market, but what happens to the losing team’s gear? For the past 12 years, the NFL has partnered with Good360 to repurpose unsellable apparel from the Super Bowl. This year, the losing team’s merchandise is being sent to nonprofits in Eastern Europe to help low-income rural communities. Good360 ensures that the gear is distributed to those in need and not resold to protect the NFL’s brand. “vice president of corporate development  and partnerships Tom Davis We try to find places that need it the most and executing that is why we’ve worked with (the NFL) for 12 years now,” Davis said. “What Good360 is doing is really providing them a solution to divert that product away from a landfill and put it into the hands of individuals that need it, and that can change lives.” The organization has been working with the NFL to divert unwanted merchandise from landfills and make a positive impact on communities in need.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

Tom Brady, Alix Earle, Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner and more spotted at star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl 2026 party

Celebrities like Teyana Taylor, Sofía Vergara, and Bad Bunny flocked to San Francisco for Super Bowl LX week, transforming the city into a hub of high-profile streetwear events and parties. Apple Music hosted a press conference with Bad Bunny, showcasing his style in Bottega Veneta. The Bay Area Host Committee curated a mix of sports, tech, and culture events, including NFL merchandise collaborations with local brands. Fashion brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and celebrities like Jon Hamm and Tiffany Haddish made a splash with their standout looks at the week’s parties and events.

Related Tags

Kendall Jenner NFL Seattle Seahawks Tiffany Haddish

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
21 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Aged To Perfection — 20 Of The Sexiest Black Male Celebs Over 50

Comment
Trending
21 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Grown, Gifted & Still Fine: Sexiest Black Men Celebs Over 50

Comment
Big Game Party 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate Big Game Experience at Bar 5015

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close