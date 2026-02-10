50 Cent Cracks Jokes About Stefon Diggs Losing Cardi

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

50 Cent took a jab at Stefon Diggs on Instagram following rumors of his breakup with Cardi B during the 2026 Super Bowl. The rapper joked about losing both the game and the relationship in a post on social media. Diggs and Cardi unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the speculation. Cardi’s response to a reporter’s question before the game hinted at possible tension between the couple.

“Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this and the Super Bowl,” 50 wrote. “I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL”

Reports also suggest that Cardi had invested heavily in making Super Bowl weekend a major event for the couple. According to The US Sun, she invited around 100 guests to the game, with 40 expected to join her in a $125,000 luxury suite. She was also allegedly planning a $1.2 million post-game celebration for Diggs.

If those reports are accurate, they paint a picture of someone fully committed to supporting her partner on one of the biggest nights of his career, which makes the sudden rumors of trouble even more surprising.

The insider said reconciliation remains possible but noted Cardi’s focusing on her upcoming “Little Miss Drama Tour” and family while figuring out next steps.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Diggs, who’s already facing criticism for his Super Bowl performance. Patriots fans called him “invisible” during the loss, with many questioning his $96 million contract after the lackluster showing.

Cardi and Diggs started dating in October 2024 after mutual friends set them up. They went Instagram official in June 2025 and welcomed their son, nicknamed Baby Touchdown, in November.