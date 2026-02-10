Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

50 Cent Cracks Jokes About Stefon Diggs Losing Cardi

50 Cent trolling Stefon Diggs after Super Bowl loss and breakup with Cardi B

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

50 Cent took a jab at Stefon Diggs on Instagram following rumors of his breakup with Cardi B during the 2026 Super Bowl. The rapper joked about losing both the game and the relationship in a post on social media. Diggs and Cardi unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the speculation. Cardi’s response to a reporter’s question before the game hinted at possible tension between the couple.

“Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this and the Super Bowl,” 50 wrote. “I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL”

Reports also suggest that Cardi had invested heavily in making Super Bowl weekend a major event for the couple. According to The US Sun, she invited around 100 guests to the game, with 40 expected to join her in a $125,000 luxury suite. She was also allegedly planning a $1.2 million post-game celebration for Diggs.

If those reports are accurate, they paint a picture of someone fully committed to supporting her partner on one of the biggest nights of his career, which makes the sudden rumors of trouble even more surprising.

The insider said reconciliation remains possible but noted Cardi’s focusing on her upcoming “Little Miss Drama Tour” and family while figuring out next steps.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Diggs, who’s already facing criticism for his Super Bowl performance. Patriots fans called him “invisible” during the loss, with many questioning his $96 million contract after the lackluster showing.

Cardi and Diggs started dating in October 2024 after mutual friends set them up. They went Instagram official in June 2025 and welcomed their son, nicknamed Baby Touchdown, in November.

Related Tags

lost Patriots

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
21 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Aged To Perfection — 20 Of The Sexiest Black Male Celebs Over 50

Comment
Trending
21 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Grown, Gifted & Still Fine: Sexiest Black Men Celebs Over 50

Comment
Big Game Party 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win The Ultimate Big Game Experience at Bar 5015

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

Comment
Ari Lennox No Vacancy Tour
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Enter to Win 2 Tickets to See Ari Lennox’s ‘Vacancy Tour’

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close