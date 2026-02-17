Listen Live
Education

A Cinematic Celebration

Tougaloo College marks 100 years of Black History Month with civil rights film screening

Published on February 17, 2026
NOV 25 1963, NOV 26 1963; Mississippi Students Attend Banquet Of The Colorado Unit Of The United Neg
Source: George Crouter / Getty

Tougaloo College hosted a film screening as part of its Black History Month celebration, focusing on police accountability and civil rights. The documentary showcased attorney John Burris, known for representing victims of police misconduct. Burris attended the event and discussed his legal career and the ongoing fight for justice in cases involving law enforcement. Students reflected on the nation’s history and current conversations about policing and race, emphasizing the importance of understanding and responding to challenges faced by Black communities. The event was part of a series of activities planned on campus to commemorate Black History Month.

https://www.wapt.com/article/tougaloo-college-marks-100-years-of-black-history-month-with-civil-rights-film-screening/70386953

