A Cinematic Celebration

Tougaloo College hosted a film screening as part of its Black History Month celebration, focusing on police accountability and civil rights. The documentary showcased attorney John Burris, known for representing victims of police misconduct. Burris attended the event and discussed his legal career and the ongoing fight for justice in cases involving law enforcement. Students reflected on the nation’s history and current conversations about policing and race, emphasizing the importance of understanding and responding to challenges faced by Black communities. The event was part of a series of activities planned on campus to commemorate Black History Month.

