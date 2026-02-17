Listen Live
Celebrate Black History Month with the Black Banjo Reclamation Project

Published on February 17, 2026
The Alameda Free Library will host a Black Banjo Reclamation Project event on February 27 featuring performances by Hannah Mayree, Seraphina Perkins, and Azere Wilson. The event will include sets by each artist, jamming sessions, and audience questions. The project aims to reclaim ancestral wisdom and create Afro-futures through banjo music education and community experiences. Hannah Mayree, founder of the project, is known for her banjo compositions and vocal looping, while Seraphina Perkins explores ancestral themes through banjo, guitar, and dulcimer. Azere Wilson, a bluesy Americana musician, delves into America’s past through her music.

