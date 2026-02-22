Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

What Does “Primary Election” Mean? Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. A primary election is where voters select which candidates will represent a political party in the general election. In Texas primaries, voters choose either the Democratic or Republican contest to vote in — but not both in the same cycle. [Houston Chronicle] All registered voters can participate, and your vote helps decide nominees for positions like: U.S. Senate and U.S. House

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General

State Legislature seats (Texas House & Senate)

Local offices and judges

Early Voting Details Early voting gives you the chance to vote before Election Day. In most counties: Polls are open each weekday during early voting. [Texas Secretary of State]

You can often vote at any early voting location in your county. [US Vote Foundation]

Polls are usually open from morning through evening — check your county’s election office for exact hours. [Texas Secretary of State] Voting early can reduce lines and give you more flexibility with your schedule.

How to Vote on Election Day On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you are still allowed to vote. [NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth] Election Day voting occurs at your assigned polling location, which is usually based on your home address. Your voter registration certificate or local election office website can tell you where you vote. [US Vote Foundation]

First-Time Voter Checklist If you're voting for the first time in Texas, here's what you need: Be Registered: You must be registered by the deadline. Check your status at VoteTexas.gov. [Republican Party of Texas]

Bring an Accepted ID: Texas requires a valid photo ID at the polls (driver's license, passport, state-issued ID, etc.). [US Vote Foundation]

Know Your Location: Find your polling place online or through your county election office. [US Vote Foundation]

Plan When to Vote: Early voting can be a convenient option, but you can vote on Election Day too. [Texas Secretary of State] Voter Registration Basics To register in Texas, you must be: A U.S. citizen

A Texas resident

17.5 years old to register (and 18 by Election Day)

Not been declared mentally incapacitated by a court (in most cases) Check registration forms, deadlines, and requirements at VoteTexas.gov. [US Vote Foundation]