Sports

Claressa Shields Triumphs Victory

Claressa Shields beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn in unanimous decision

Published on February 23, 2026
Claressa Shields celebrated her latest championship victory in Detroit with Lil Boosie and Papoose by her side. The energy was high as the multi-division world champion showed why she is considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time. Papoose’s presence added Hip-Hop energy to the event, and the crossover between boxing and music felt organic. The celebration continued on Instagram Live, with thousands tuning in to share the excitement. The night was a mix of celebration, culture, and championship energy, with tension outside the ring adding to the emotionally charged atmosphere.

