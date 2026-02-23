Listen Live
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Elizabeth Dawson’s Refuge for Black Travelers

Black History Month: Reading’s Elizabeth Dawson offered safe haven for Black travelers

Published on February 23, 2026
Negro Motorist Green Book
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The Negro Motorist Green Book was a vital resource for Black travelers in the 20th century, providing a directory of businesses friendly to Black Americans. Elizabeth Dawson of Reading, Pennsylvania, played a crucial role by opening her home to Black travelers from 1938 to 1966. Her hospitality offered a safe space for travelers at a time when segregation and discrimination were prevalent throughout the country. Dawson’s contribution, along with others in a network of Black hospitality, helped make journeys for Black motorists possible during a challenging period in American history. The Green Book ceased publication in 1966-67, symbolizing progress towards equal opportunities and privileges for all races in the United States.

