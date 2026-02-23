The H-Town heat is turning up Monday night as the Houston Rockets welcome the Utah Jazz to Toyota Center, and you already know the vibes in the city are different when playoff positioning is on the line.

Houston (34-21) is sitting pretty in fourth place in the West, but this squad isn’t satisfied. Led by Kevin Durant, who’s pouring in 26.1 points a night, the Rockets have been handling business when they take care of the rock. They’re 14-5 when they win the turnover battle, and that discipline has been key in a conference where every possession matters. Jabari Smith Jr. has been hooping lately too, averaging nearly 17 over the last 10, giving H-Town a strong one-two punch.

Utah (18-39) comes in scrappy but struggling, 10-26 against the West and just 3-7 in their last 10. The Jazz can score — dropping 118.2 points per game — but defense has been the issue, giving up nearly 119 over that same stretch. The last time these teams met, Utah stole one 133-125 behind a 29-piece from Lauri Markkanen. Durant answered with 32, and you better believe he remembers that.

Houston’s defense has been solid all season, allowing just 109.4 per game, and they’ll look to clamp down again — especially with Utah dealing with key injuries. With Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams sidelined for the year, others have stepped up, and the Rockets have still gone 6-4 in their last 10.

Bottom line? The Rockets are protecting home court, climbing the West, and in H-Town, we expect nothing less than pressure, pace, and a whole lot of buckets.

Houston Rockets Eye Payback After Earlier Loss To The Utah Jazz was originally published on theboxhouston.com