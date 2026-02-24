Floyd Mayweather Announces Manny Pacquiao Rematch & Fans Start Pocket Watching

Source: Benjamin Lowy / Getty

Geriatric boys are outside as Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao are squaring up again live on Netflix.

The well-past-their-prime boxing legends are set to meet in a professional bout Sept. 19, 2026 at “The Sphere in Las Vegas, with Netflix streaming the event around the world. This will mark the first time Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) have faced each other since their historic ‘Fight of the Century’ back in 2015, which Mayweather won via unanimous decision,” Variety reports.

Despite Mayweather’s retirement, which has ended to take on this fight, Pacquiao has continued boxing fighting some eight matches in 10 years. He recently won a majority draw against Mario Barrios in July 2025. Mayweather has taken on a few exhibition bouts but has not fought professionally since defeating MMA legend Conor McGregor by TKO in 2017.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao said, Variety reports. “The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”

Mayweather added, “I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result.”

The first fight between Mayweather vs. Pacquiao was one of the biggest bouts in boxing history. For years, as Pacquiao moved up in weight, destroying opponents, boxing critics claimed that Floyd was ducking Pac-Man. The two finally agreed to fight and it was one of the most anticipated matchups in boxing history. “The event drew a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and also set a world-record live gate of $72 million at the MGM Grand Garden Arena,” Variety reports.

So the old men are doing it again. No other fighters or fights have been announced for this card. See how soical media is sounding off about the rematch below.