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KLASSIC KUTS: A Funk Band Dropped the First Rap Record!

KLASSIC KUTS: The Funk Band That Dropped the First Rap Record!

Fatback Band’s 1979 single “King Tim III (Personality Jock)” is widely recognized as the first commercially released rap record, capturing early hip-hop energy on vinyl.

Published on April 3, 2026
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  • Hip-hop originated in Bronx parks, rec rooms, and block parties before being recorded.
  • Fatback Band was renowned for their funky dance grooves before venturing into early rap.
  • 'King Tim III' captured the raw, crowd-hyping energy of live hip-hop performances on a record.
Fake 1200 Technics
Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Let’s set the record straight. Hip-hop wasn’t born in a studio — it was born in the parks, the rec rooms, and the block parties of the Bronx. There was already alive and electric long before a needle ever touched vinyl. But when it came time to press that sound onto wax? Enter the Fatback Band with “King Tim III (Personality Jock)” in 1979 — the song widely credited as the first commercial rap record.

Now understand this: Fatback wasn’t some fly-by-night outfit chasing a trend. These cats were seasoned groove architects, stacking funk and disco cuts that packed dance floors nationwide. They knew pocket. They knew bounce. Few funk bands stacked as many dancefloor staples as the Fatback Band. Long before rap records hit the mainstream, the group had already built a reputation for crafting grooves that DJs lived by. Their catalog runs deep with hits like (Are You Ready) Do the Bus Stop, the dance craze anthem that lit up clubs worldwide, and the smooth but funky I Found Lovin’, which became one of their most beloved crossover records. Party starters like Backstrokin’ and Spanish Hustle showcased their ability to blend streetwise funk with disco-era rhythm, while deeper grooves such as Keep On Steppin’ and Gotta Learn How to Dance proved they could command both the roller rink and the late-night club set. And of course, their place in hip-hop history is cemented with King Tim III (Personality Jock), the groundbreaking track that helped put early rap onto vinyl. Across funk, disco, and early hip-hop crossover moments, Fatback’s catalog remains a goldmine of grooves that DJs, dancers, and crate diggers still celebrate today.

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The track rides on a thick, rubbery bassline and crisp drums that snap like a live party break. Over that groove, King Tim delivers braggadocious rhymes with a cadence that feels straight from the park jams — loose, playful, and crowd-hyping. It wasn’t polished. It wasn’t packaged. It was raw charisma on top of funk muscle.

While hip-hop culture was already thriving in the streets, “King Tim III” put that energy in record stores. It gave DJs something tangible to spin and collectors something historic to hold. Shortly after, other rap records would follow — but Fatback’s cut holds its place as the first to make that commercial leap.

No myths. No exaggeration. Just a funky band catching the sound of the streets at the right moment — and pressing history into vinyl grooves.

I introduce to you a Klassic KutFatback – King Tim III (Personality Jock). Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

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classic hip-hop

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