Entertainment

Forbes’ Celebrity Billionaires List

Beyoncé, Dr. Dre added to Forbes’ celebrity billionaires list

Published on March 11, 2026
AUTO: NOV 22 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Rapper Dr. Dre and pop star Beyoncé have been added to Forbes magazine’s 2026 World’s Billionaires list, joining other celebrity billionaires like Roger Federer and James Cameron. Dr. Dre and Beyoncé are part of an elite group of celebrities who have recently crossed the billion-dollar threshold, with nearly half of them added in the past three years. Dr. Dre, with a net worth of $1 billion, and Beyoncé, with a net worth of $1 billion, are ranked among the top entertainers on the list. Other notable celebrities on the list include Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

